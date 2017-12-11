Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough and Llandudno Albion advance in Cookson Cup

CONWY Borough advanced to the Lock Stock Storage Cookson Cup third round with a 2-1 win over St Asaph City.

The home side began the game on the front foot and they took the lead on 11 minutes Jack Hoult found the net following a prolonged period of pressure.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled matters soon after when the prolific Jake Walker converted from the spot.

Gareth Thomas’ side managed to get themselves in-front for a second time on 20 minutes, and inevitably it was hotshot Corrig McGonigle who continued his relentless run of form with a well-taken finish to book their place in the hat.

Also through to the next stage are Llandudno Albion, who continued their cup heroics with a 6-2 home success over Pwllheli.

A hat-trick from the impressive Callum Davies did the majority of the damage, with a Dave Maddocks brace and a solitary Joel Lloyd penalty completing the rout.

There was no such luck for Llanrwst United, who bowed out of the competition following a late 2-1 reverse at Barmouth and Dyffryn United thanks to a Shane Jones strike on 82 minutes.

Division Two leaders Glan Conwy took advantage of a series of postponements to extend their lead at the summit with a 2-0 home triumph over Llannerchymedd.

Matthew Sykes got the home side off to a flyer with the opener after just one minute of play, and Matthew Williams wrapped up the points on 85 to move them seven points clear of Prestatyn Sports, who have a mammoth six games in hand on their title rivals.

It was an afternoon to forget for Penmaenmawr Phoenix, who had nothing but a Haydn Griffiths consolation to show from their 6-1 drubbing at Amlwch Town.