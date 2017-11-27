Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough back on Division One summit after Penrhyndeudraeth win

CONWY Borough kept up their unbeaten record in Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Penrhyndeudraeth.

The Tangerines moved back to the top and are one point ahead of Llangefni Town with a game in hand as they look to make an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance.

Gareth Thomas’ side started brightly and went ahead on 19 minutes courtesy of a Shaun Hogan strike, and despite riding their luck in the following exchanges they held out and sealed the points when Jamie Roberts finished well.

Llandudno Albion eased their relegation worries with an emphatic 8-0 success over Nantlle Vale.

A hat-trick with Dave Maddox did the majority of the damage, with a brace apiece from Anthony Marshall and Steven Cheung further highlights of the rout.

Division Two leaders Glan Conwy were given a shock as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Penmaenmawr Phoenix.

Alfie Caldecott netted for the away side after five minutes from the penalty spot, before the promotion hopefuls levelled matters thanks to a spot kick of their own which was converted by Jamie Jones.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, Dan Williams produced a moment of magic on 84 minutes to give Phoenix the win, a result that leaves Glan with a seven point advantage over Prestatyn Sports, who have five games in hand.

Improving Mochdre Sports turned in another fine attacking display to secure a 5-2 win over Aberffraw, with Jordan Phillips (2), Duncan Midgley, Matthew Jones and Tom Clarke finding the target.