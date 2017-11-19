Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough advance in FAW Trophy with Cefn Albion win

CONWY Borough advanced to the FAW Trophy fifth round after a hard fought 2-1 victory over Cefn Albion.

Despite the eventual result it was the visitors who began the brighter and they took a shock lead on 21 minutes when Connor McKenzie managed to find the net after a period of pressure.

Gareth Thomas’ side missed a host of chances to level matters before they finally managed to get themselves on the scoresheet on 72 minutes courtesy of the prolific Corrig McGonigle, and they sealed their passage into the next round when Jamie Roberts converted a critical chance on 77.

There was no such luck for Mochdre Sports, who bowed out of the competition after a 2-0 home reverse to Rhos Aelwyd.

Llandudno Albion also achieved knockout success thanks to a 4-1 win over Trearddur Bay in the Lock Stock Cookson Cup.

A David Maddock hat-trick did the majority of the damage, with Mark Montgomery also finding the target in the rout.

An improved effort from Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One title chasers Llanrwst United saw goals from Mike Lundstram, Aaron Hughes and Matty Mullender given them a 3-1 win over Barmouth and Dyffryn United, a result that leaves them in fourth spot and four points behind leaders Llangefni Town.

Division Two leaders Glan Conwy eded a run of 12 consecutive wins as they were downed 2-1 at Cemaes Bay.

A Conor Davies effort on 23 minutes put the visitors ahead early on, but a Chris Byast brace gave struggling Bay a shock three points.

Elsewhere, a Dan Williams double was not enough to give Penmaenmawr Phoenix a share of the spoils as they were beaten 3-2 on home soil by Gaerwen.