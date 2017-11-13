Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough claim derby day bragging rights at Llandudno Albion

CONWY Borough extended their unbeaten Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One start with a convincing 6-2 win at nearby rivals Llandudno Albion.

The Tangerines produced another efficient display to make it nine games without defeat, and they remain in second spot and two points behind Llangefni Town with a pair of games in hand.

Corrig McGonigle once again showed off his goalscoring prowess with a devastating hat-trick which proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Tommy Creamer, and own goal and Jamie Roberts completing the rout.

Albion’s consolations arrived courtesy of Anthony Marshall and Joe Carey on what was a disappointing afternoon at the office.

Boro’ boss Gareth Thomas, said: “This was a tricky game against a good young side who play good football. They started better than us, we were slow moving the ball and struggled with the surface early on I felt."

"Once we settled and started moving the ball and keeping it short we played some great stuff and scored some good team goals. It’s a vital three points with others not playing. It’s always tricky in derby games but I felt over the 90 minutes we were good value for the win.”

Llanrwst United advanced to the Lock Stock Cookson Cup second round after a 3-1 triumph over Greenfield.

Striker Mike Lundstram for the Rwsters off to a flyer with a well-taken effort on nine minutes, with Elliot Llewelyn and Steven Whitley also finding the target to seal a path to the next stage.

Glan Conwy continue to head up the Division Two standings after a narrow 2-1 success at Gaerwen, with a Matthew Sykes goal ensuring their eight-point cushion over Prestatyn Sports, who do have four games in hand on their rivals.

There was no such luck for Mochdre Sports, who were unable to make it back-to-back home wins as goals from Gruff John, Ifan Dafydd and Iwan Owen (2) condemned them to a 4-0 reverse against Y Felinheli.