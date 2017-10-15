Conwy Borough and Glan Conwy bosses scoop monthly Welsh Alliance awards

TWO managers from the region have been rewarded for their efforts with a pair of awards.

Gareth Thomas of Conwy Borough and Glan Conwy’s Howard Vaughan have been given the Queensferry Sports Division One and Two Manager of the Month for September respectively after guiding their sides to a highly impressive start to the campaign.

The new-look Tangerines have thrived since Thomas’ appointment during the summer, which has seen the introduction of a number of high profile signings that have hit the ground running, including the former Glantraeth trio of Corrig McGonigle, Matty Lock and Iolo Hughes.

They currently sit at the top of the Division One standings after their eye-catching 2-1 success at fellow promotion contenders Llangefni Town, which sees them one point clear at the summit with a game in hand.

Vaughan has been equally profitable for a Glan side that suffered relegation last term, and they have regrouped well to suffer defeat in just two of their opening 11 league contests.

This ensured they enjoy a two-point cushion at the summit, although Prestatyn Sports do have two games in hand on the table toppers.