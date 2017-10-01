Welsh Alliance: Conwy Borough return to top spot after Trearddur Bay rout

CONWY Borough are back on top of Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One after a 4-0 success at Trearddur Bay.

The Tangerines wasted no time in finding the target when Corrig McGonigle opened the scoring on six minutes, before the in-form striker finished well to double their advantage on 36.

Jamie Roberts wrapped up the points with a neat finish on 73 minutes and McGonigle rounded off another sensational individual performance with hat-trick on 85.

Boro’ are now one point clear of Llanrwst United after they suffered a dramatic 5-4 loss at Greenfield despite a treble from veteran striker Mike Lundstram, who recently joined the club from Glantraeth.

Llandudno Albion picked up their second win of the season with a 3-0 triumph at Pwllheli after goals from Joel Carney, Daniel Evans and Harry Roberts propelled them to 11th in the standings.

In Division Two, promotion chasing Glan Conwy moved up to second and they are now just one point behind Prestatyn Sports following a resounding 3-0 home success over Blaenau Ffestiniog, with the prolific Jamie Jones continuing his exceptional recent run of form with a superb hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Penmaenmawr Phoenix picked up a point on their travels after recorded a 2-2 draw at Aberffraw.