Colwyn Bay schoolboy helps Lancashire to Roses win over Yorkshire

A RUGBY star at a Colwyn Bay school helped a North West county side claim derby day bragging rights last weekend.

Kieron McNamara, an Upper Sixth Form pupil at Rydal Penrhos, was part of the Lancashire U18 team that overcame Yorkshire 15-5 in their highly anticipated Roses clash at Bishops Burton College in Hull.

The front row prospect turned in another impressive performance which played a contributing factor in Lancs’ success, and this result comes on the back of their recent 41-10 triumph over Cumbria.

McNamara, who joined the school last year, has represented Broughton Park and starred for Rydal Penrhos in their Cheshire Plate victory and on their successful tour of Portugal.

He has also been taking part in sessions with the Irish Exiles programme while also aiding younger hopefuls at the school during Saturday training sessions.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This was another fantastic result for Kieron and Lancashire, and it is never easy getting a positive result at a strong Yorkshire side, but they managed to accomplish this in superb fashion.

“His development has progressed a significant amount since he joined Rydal Penrhos as a Lower Sixth pupil, and his attitude and leadership abilities have seen him emerge as one of the most prominent role models for our younger pupils within the school.

“Hopefully this experience will be another confidence for him and he is sure to have a fine career in the game if he continues to apply himself.”