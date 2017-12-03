Llandudno advance to JD Welsh Cup fourth round with Gresford Athletic win

LLANDUDNO breezed into the JD Welsh Cup fourth round with a 4-0 victory over Gresford Athletic.

A strong second half showing was enough to topple the Huws Gray Alliance outfit in comfortable fashion, and Iwan Williams’ side will look for a third consecutive win this Saturday when they travel to JD Welsh Premier League basement dwellers Carmarthen Town (2.30pm).

The Tudno boss, said: “It was a professional performance in the end, but I didn’t think we were good enough in the first half.

“We took too many touches and it was a stark contrast to the intensity we showed last week at Prestatyn. A few choice words were said at half time and we stepped it up a couple of gears and I am delighted.

“The squad is adaptable, and this is a key component in football. Marc (Williams) is a number nine he just needs to believe it. His work rate and desire and is unbelievable and if we keep working with him then he is going to kick on even more.

“I have got quite a few headaches now and Toby Jones’ work rate out of possession was on another level. We all know is qualities with the ball but what he does without it was different class.

“It is good to have problems like this as it shows what we are trying to build, and we do not fear anyone especially here at home.”

The home side got off to the best possible start when Marc Williams opened the scoring on four minutes with a neat finish, but they suffered a blow when their midfield talisman Danny Hughes was forced off with a head injury midway through the half.

After the break saw the hosts increase the tempo and they added a second on 54 minutes when Aaron Hassall’s left-footed drive found the top corner, and a path to the next round was assured on 64 minutes thanks to a Williams header.

There was still time for Tudno to put an exclamation point on proceedings when the impressive Toby Jones’ stunning effort from outside the box on 83 minutes completed the rout.