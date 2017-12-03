Colwyn Bay trio earn national sailing squad selection

THREE sailing stars have been rewarded for an outstanding summer of achievements with a national squad selection.

Fflur Pierce, Freddie MacLaverty and Keira Luke, all Year 5 pupils at Rydal Penrhos School, have been called-up to the RS Tera Sport Development Squad, which selects the brightest young talents throughout the United Kingdom.

The trio collected an enormous amount of accolades from what was a hugely profitable campaign, which saw all three give a good account of themselves at the RS Tera World Championships in France.

They also swept the board at the North Wales CYRC Series with a 1-2-3 finish, while Fflur became the first ever female winner of the U10 National Championship trophy from the Weymouth Nationals.

The pupils will now begin training the set-up over the winter months to ready them for a busy season next year.

Deputy Head Alison Hind, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement that Fflur, Freddie and Keira have worked so hard to achieve.

“Their success at regional, national and indeed international level is something that everyone at Rydal Penrhos is enormously proud of, and being part of the RS Tera Sport Development Squad is going to be another significantly beneficial experience for their overall development.

“Hopefully this will be just the start for them in terms of their accolades on the water if they continue to develop at their current rate.”