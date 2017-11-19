Nant Conwy end perfect record of champions Pwllheli to move top

NANT Conwy picked up a huge win in their quest for the WRU National League Division One North crown with a 24-21 win at reigning champions Pwllheli.

The result enabled the visitors to move back to the top of the standings after a highly impressive defensive display that was the catalyst behind their success, and they managed to hold on in fine style to end the 100 per cent record of the home side.

There was further success for the club in the form of their second unit, who are now three points clear in Division Three North thanks to an emphatic 67-5 bonus point victory at Rhos.

There was no such luck for struggling Colwyn Bay, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle after a 24-17 home loss to Dolgellau.

The hosts produced a much-improved display but were unable to have anything to show for their efforts, and their eighth reverse in nine contests leaves them second-from-bottom and just one point ahead of basement dwellers Bethesda.

Both Nant and the Bay are back are not in league action again until December 9 when they take on Llangefni and Bethesda respectively.