Colwyn Bay boss Morgan adds club legend Neil Coverley to backroom staff

COLWYN Bay manager Alan Morgan has added to his backroom staff with the appointment of Neil Coverley as first team coach.

The 34-year-old is a familiar face to the Seagulls faithful having made more than 200 appearances for the club during his career, which also saw him represent Crewe Alexandra, Kidsgrove athletic, Leek Town, Rhyl and Llandudno.

Coverley also captained the club, works as an Academy Scout for Crewe and was part of the Unibond Division One side that reached the play-offs in 2007.

He said: “This is my home town club which means an awful lot to me.

“Once the new management team had got in contact it was a no brainier. I feel I can add a vast amount of the English non-league experience and also passion and drive I feel the club has lacked over recent years.

“Between us there is a lot of experience and contacts within the game and I am sure over the next few weeks the league table will have a much more positive look about it.”

The ex-centre half, who also turned out in goal for the club in emergencies, will be working closely with Morgan and assistant Craig Hogg following their appointments last week and met up with the squad for the first time on Tuesday night.

All three will be in the dugout for their home clash with Mossley on Saturday (3pm) as they look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Kendal Town that has left the promotion hopefuls in 12th position in the Evostik North standings.