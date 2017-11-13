Llandudno Junction given home hammering by Gresford Athletic

LLANDUDNO Junction are still searching for their first Huws Gray Alliance win after a disappointing 7-1 home reverse to Gresford Athletic.

Th Railwaymen were left rueing another poor start in what was their 11th loss in 12 top flight contests, and Iain Bennett’s men will be hoping for better fortune this Saturday when they are next in action on November 25 against Penrhyncoch.

Things got off to the worst possible start for the home side and they found themselves two behind within the opening ten minutes when Adam Davies and former Colwyn Bay striker Obi Anoruo netted past Keighan Jones, and Owen Roberts also struck on 33 to all-but seal the victory.

The prolific Anoruo rubbed salt into the wound in first half stoppage time when he broke clear and finished will, and Roberts also helped himself to his brace shortly after the interval with a well-worked effort on 50 minutes.

Credit to the hosts, they kept plugging away and managed to get a consolation on the hour mark through Adam Eden, but this joy proved to be short lived as the impressive Anoruo capped off a fine individual display with his hat-trick on 75 minutes.

With the home defence visibly reeling, it was left to Jack Edwards to complete the rout when he finished well after another prolonged period of pressure from the 11th placed side.

It promises to be a crucial few weeks for Bennett’s side, who also come up against relegation rivals FC Queens Park, title chasing Airbus Broughton, Holyhead Hotspur and Porthmadog to close out the year.