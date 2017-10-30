Llandudno Academy star pens Everton deal

A MEMBER of Llandudno’s academy has penned a deal with Premier League side Everton.

Shea Pita, who is part of the Under 9 set-up at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, has signed on at Finch Farm after impressing during training over the past few weeks.

Academy Coach Paul Roberts was full of praise for a boy he brought into the Llandudno system nearly two years ago, saying: “He’s always been an exceptional player from day one. He has the ability to go past people nearly at will, he can score all types of goals as well as making so many assists.

“I’m glad he’s been given the opportunity he has, and I’m sure he’ll take it with both hands’.”

Academy director Clive Rushton, added: ” He usually stands out in just about every game he plays, as all good players do.

“I’m so pleased for Shea, and I’m pleased for our academy too. We strive to put as much technique into our boys as we possibly can, and hopefully we’ve managed to help Shea get his big opportunity.

“This now takes the number of boys who have moved on from our academy to three in the last 18 months - with Rhys Thomas at Manchester City where he’s playing so well, and Alfie Walker recently being invited in to be coached with Manchester United.

“We’ve always said it’s not the winning but the developing that’s most important thing, and Shea’s step up hopefully underlines that. We all wish him the very best at Everton, and look forward to tracking his progress over the coming years.”