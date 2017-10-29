Basement dwellers Llandudno Junction suffer heavy Flint Town United loss

LLANDUDNO Junction are still searching for their first Huws Gray Alliance win of the season following a heavy 5-0 home loss to Flint Town United.

The Railwaymen have endured a torrid run of league results since their promotion to the second tier, and they now find themselves four points adrift at the foot of the standings ahead of their huge home tie with Gresford Athletic on November 11.

Iain Bennett’s side got off to a sluggish start and they were punished when Chris Budrys found a way past Keighan Jones after 15 minutes, and the Silkmen doubled their tally on 33 minutes when Alan Bull, a recent signing from Denbigh Town, broke clear and finished well.

Things got even worse for the beleaguered home side after the interval, and they were made to pay for their defensive frailties once again on 66 minutes when Kyle Smith struck to seal the points for United.

This visibly deflated the hosts, and this further benefitted the pre-season promotion hopefuls as Luke Tyson netted a fourth on 75 minutes, and there was still time for them to rub salt into the Junction wounds when Levi Mackin slotted home on 86 to complete the rout and round off another miserable day at the office for the basement dwellers.

Their tenth defeat from 11 contests means they are now six points away from safety and drastic improvement will be needed in the coming weeks if they are to avoid an instant return to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance.