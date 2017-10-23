Llandudno end run of four defeats with Connah's Quay draw

LLANDUDNO ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a creditable 1-1 draw at JD Welsh Premier League title hopefuls Connah’s Quay.

Alan Morgan’s side produced a resolute display in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras to emerge with a share of the spoils, and the result leaves the one-time pacesetters in sixth spot ahead of their home clash with Newtown on Saturday (2.30pm).

Captain Tom Dix, said: “After going one down I suppose we have to be happy with a point, but I think we should really have come away with all three.

“You know what you are going to get when you come to Connah’s Quay, they play a lot of long balls and put you under pressure, but I thought we played some good stuff and hopefully this will stop the rot now.

“Hopefully we can use this as a turning point as everyone was very disappointed with the four defeats, but it felt good to get another point on the board and we are still in the top six, so there is plenty to be positive about going forward.”

The Nomads began brighter and went close early on when Michael Wilde failed to find the target, while at the other end Danny Hughes’ effort forced John Danby into a smart stop.

Andy Morrison’s side continued to probe and they went ahead on 11 minutes when Nathan Woolfe got on the end of a Ryan Wignall cross to fire past Dave Roberts.

Wignall went close to doubling their advantage as conditions worsened shortly after, but Tudno created a number of opportunities of their own but Toby Jones, Ryan Edwards and Hughes were unable to take advantage.

After the break saw the away side continue to impose themselves on proceedings, and midfield talisman Hughes added to his impressive list of long-range efforts so far this season with a 25-yard thunderbolt on 68 minutes which flew into the bottom corner to ensure both side had a point to show for their efforts.