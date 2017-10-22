Nant Conwy move to Division One summit after emphatic Caernarfon win

NANT Conwy geared up for their crunch SWALEC Plate clash with Aberavon Quins by moving to the WRU National League Division One North summit.

The title hopefuls were in dominant form once again throughout their 43-7 triumph over Caernarfon, a result that leaves them level on points with Bala and two clear of reigning champions Pwllheli, who have a game in hand on their rivals and boast a 100 per cent record.

They wasted no time in opening the scoring when Carwyn Ellis crossed the white wash after a sweeping team move after just two minutes, with Arthur Lennon drilling over the conversion.

This was swiftly followed by another score from Ellis on six minutes, and a dominant spell of possession resulted in Ifan Jones touching down on 11 with Lennon despatching the extras.

The impressive Ellis rounded off a sensational first half with his hat-trick on 26 minutes, and there was still time for two further tries in the first period from the rampant hosts courtesy of Robert Parry and Lennon.

A more subdued second period brought little in the way of opportunities as conditions worsened, with Nant rounding off their scoring on 51 minutes through Steffan Horan, with Aled Jones notching the visitors’ consolation try on 74 which he also converted.