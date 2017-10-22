Colwyn Bay student selected for Lancashire U18 Rugby squad

A TALENTED rugby star at a Colwyn Bay school has received recognition for his fine recent form with a regional squad selection.

Kieron McNamara, an Upper Sixth Form pupil at Rydal Penrhos, has been called-up to the Lancashire U18 extended training squad for a series of upcoming fixtures.

The 17-year-old boarding pupil will now attend a series of training sessions in the hope of earning selection to the starting line-up for their clash against Cumbria on Sunday, October 29.

They also have a game against Cheshire scheduled in the coming weeks, in addition to the highly anticipated roses rivalry encounter against Yorkshire.

McNamara, who joined the school last year, has represented Broughton Park and starred for Rydal Penrhos in their Cheshire Plate victory and on their successful tour of Portugal.

He has also been taking part in sessions with the Irish Exiles programme while also aiding younger hopefuls at the school during Saturday training sessions.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Kieron has worked immensely hard this year, particularly on his athletic development, and this has seen a significant improvement in his overall game.

“To be selected for the Lancashire U18 extended training squad is a notable achievement and one that his efforts are thoroughly deserving of, and we are confident that he has excel even further during the upcoming sessions and book his place in the fifteen for their game against Cumbria.”