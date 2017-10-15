Colwyn Bay denied victory by late Tadcaster Albion leveller

COLWYN Bay were on course for a top six placing only to be denied victory by a late equaliser in their 1-1 home draw with Tadcaster Albion.

The Seagulls were unable to claim all three points that would have propelled them into the playoff places, and Phill Hadland’s side face a busy week of action that sees them host Warrington Town on Tuesday night, before making the trip to Radcliffe Borough on Saturday (3pm).

The home side began the game in fine form and their dominance brought with it the opening goal of the clash on 19 minutes when Sam Barnes superbly turned in a corner to put his side ahead.

Bay were guilty of missing a host of chance thereafter through the likes of Danny Andrews and Jack Hindle, who brought the very best out of visiting custodian Greg Hartley, who pulled off a number of sensational stops to keep his side in the contest.

This pattern of play continued after the interval with the hosts failing to convert their dominance into further scores, and they were made to pay for their inefficiency in-front of goal four minutes from time when Albion managed to find a leveller after Josh Barnette prodded home following a free-kick.

Despite their best efforts following the setback, the Seagulls were unable to get their noses in-front once again to ensure both sides had something to show for their efforts after an entertaining affair.

The result leaves Hadland’s side in ninth position in the Evo-Stick North standings, ten points behind leaders South Shields and just three points off the playoffs.