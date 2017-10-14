Former RGC star Rhun Williams pens new Cardiff Blues deal

FORMER RGC star Rhun Williams has been rewarded for his excellent form with a new deal at Cardiff Blues.

The gifted full-back has agreed an extension alongside Welsh international back rower Josh Turnbull and young prop Corey Domachowski, who have also penned deals.

Williams first caught the eye with his stylish performances at full-back during Wales’ U20s Six Nations Grand Slam campaign in 2016 after coming through the ranks at RGC as part of their thriving Rugby Academy.

He was also named in the Welsh senior squad for the summer tour of the South Seas, but he was ruled out with an ankle injury and forced to withdraw from the set-up.

Since recovering from his injury woes, Williams has firmly established himself as the Blues’ regular full-back, after operating primarily on the wing last season.

The former Caernarfon Rugby Club youth product moves from an Academy contract to his first professional deal, and he is the latest in a long line of ex-players from the WRU National Cup winners that are making a name for themselves on the domestic and international stage.