British and Irish Lions captain Warburton to spearhead Colwyn Bay rugby camp

BRITISH and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton will meet North Wales’ aspiring rugby stars as part of a special camp during the school holidays.

The Wales and Cardiff Blues flanker, who led the Lions to a drawn series in New Zealand in the summer, will attend the two-day camp at Stadiwm Zip World in Colwyn Bay which starts on Monday, October 30.

Warburton, who was ruled out of Wales’ Under Armour Series campaign due to injury, will take his rehabilitation schedule on the road, where he will recall a national squad open training session attracted a capacity crowd to the then-named Parc Eirias ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

This time, the forward will meet the boys and girls, aged 6-14, boosting their rugby skills, building confidence and making new friends during the half term break.

A Welsh Rugby Union spokesman, said: “Every session is enjoyable and interactive with WRU qualified coaches ensuring participants practice and develop skills such as running, side stepping, kicking, catching, tackling and much more.

“Our intention is that every child goes away from each session with a smile on their face and new friends for the future.

“Skills development aside, we aim to enhance and engage a child’s physical, psychological and social characteristics whilst still having fun with their peers.

“Whether it’s their first sports camp on their own, or they are already on their way to becoming the next Sam Warburton, we guarantee your little one will come home tired but raring for the next day.”

Anyone wishing to book can do at by visiting camps.wru.co.uk.