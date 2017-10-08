Llandudno rue missed chances in Cardiff Met defeat

LLANDUDNO were unable to get back to winning ways as they fell to a narrow 1-0 reverse at Cardiff Met.

After a strong start to the JD Welsh Premier League campaign, Alan Morgan’s side have now lost three straight and they will look to halt the slide on Saturday when they welcome struggling Aberystwyth Town to the Giant Hospitality Stadium (2.30pm).

In an even first half, neither side had managed to find the net despite having chances. Adam Roscrow went close for Met early on, firing over from just outside the box.

The visitors gradually got a foothold into the contest and Shaun Cavanagh almost opened the scoring but he was thwarted by Will Fuller after some impressive approach play from James Joyce and Ryan Edwards.

Jordan Lam found space in the box for the Students soon after but his header was saved comfortably by Dave Roberts, while at the other end Edwards and Toby Jones both spurned good opportunities after a prolonged period of pressure.

The impressive Roberts was once again called into action just before the break after keeping out an Eliot Evans drive, while Tudno continued to be wasteful in-front of goal after the interval when Jones and midfield talisman Danny Hughes both found Fuller in irresistible form.

They would come to regret their lack of conviction when the home side finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Chris Baker placed an effort past Roberts for what proved to be the only goal of a very tight contest.

Despite their best efforts, Morgan’s men were unable to find a leveller to leave them in fifth spot in the standings.