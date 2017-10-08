Colwyn Bay face player shortage after FA Trophy defeat at Ramsbottom United

COLWYN Bay bowed out of the FA Trophy after a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Ramsbottom United.

The Seagulls now face a significant player shortage with a number of key figures unavailable for the foreseeable future, and Phill Hadland’s side will look to keep their playoff push going this Saturday when they host Tadcaster Albion (3pm).

Dan Collins and Lassana Mendes will be missing from the squad while they deal with family issues, with Gaz Grant and Sam Barnes being assessed for knocks

With Jamie Menagh suspended and Kyle Jacobs and Dan Bartle long term absentees, it means seven senior players are currently unavailable.

Hadland, said: “I felt I had to play Lass and Dan before they fly out, because if I’d played two other regular players and they had got injured I would have really been struggling to field a side on Tuesday night.

“As it is happens that game is now off, but the situation is still serious and we can’t sign up quick fix replacements because international clearance takes so long.

“We have signed George Hughes on loan, but again we just don’t know how long his clearance is going to take and the rules are having a huge impact on us at the moment and means my hands are tied as to what I can do.”

A poor start saw the visitors fall two-behind in the opening 12 minutes when Greg Daniels and Kyle Brownhill both struck past Matt Cooper, and despite the Seagulls improving after the break they were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way and were dealt another blow when substitute Grant Spencer produced a sharp finish after good work from Jerome Wright.

“The players trained really well all week, but they let themselves down badly on the day,” added Hadland.

“The damage was done in the opening 15 minutes and apart from one or two exceptions I don’t think anybody did themselves any favours. There were players there who were given a chance to show what they can do and didn’t take it.”