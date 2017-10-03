Deganwy rower Becca Chin reflects on positive season after strong World Championships

DEGANWY rower Becca Chin closed out an extremely successful campaign with a strong performance at the World Championships in Florida.

The Team GB star was part of the women’s eight squad that competed at the international event, with the group looking to benefit from an extended preparation in an unfamiliar climate.

After reaching the final after a number of superb efforts in the qualifying rounds, the team narrowly missed out on a podium finish after crossing the line in fifth, just two seconds behind third placed New Zealand.

The powerful Romanian side were crowned winners after overcoming a strong Canadian challenge in the closing stages.

Chin said: “This season has been hugely positive for my rowing career, with me gaining a lot of racing experience, overcoming obstacles and learning lessons on the way, as well as winning two World Cup medals and a British Indoor Championships medals.

“We’re such a new and unexperienced crew, with just one Olympic returner in our crew, whereas most of our competition had about half of their boats filled with Olympians. For me this was my second Worlds, I won Silver in the 4 in 2015, but this was my first time racing in an Olympic class boat where the field is extremely competitive.

“Overall GB had a great championships and it’s great to be part of such a strong squad. We now have a three week rest from training, so we can refresh and I’m really happy to be able to come and spend time at home which it’s as rare treat.

“Thanks to Sport Conwy I’ll be able to keep up my fitness by using the gyms while I’m home and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them and the Conwy Excellence Fund as without all of their past support I wouldn’t have made it here to where I am today. I can’t wait to get back and tackle next season.”