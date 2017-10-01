RGC star Evans praises side after Carmarthen Quins triumph

RGC star Harri Evans praised his side’s second half display as they overcame Principality Premiership West rivals Carmarthen Quins 26-13 at Stadiwm Zip World.

The talented back was a key contributor in the Gogs’ success on the day, going over for a try early in the second half and the result leaves Mark Jones’ men six points adrift of early pacesetters Llandovery.

He said: “Of course it was good to get the try, and to be fair it was a pretty easy one after Dion (Jones) passed it to me on the line.

“To null them in the second half was also a big positive and we have worked hard in training this week. The intensity was ramped up Monday and Tuesday, and it helped us in the game today.

“The pushed us back onto the line a few times but credit to all the boys as we made sure they didn’t get over. We want to create a tough atmosphere at home, and Mark has spoken about it being a fortress.

“We want the visiting teams to look at the fixtures knowing it will be a difficult place to come to week in week out.”

The Gogs will look to keep their impressive run of recent results going this Saturday when they entertain Bridgend (2.30pm).