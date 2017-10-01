Llandudno lose second straight after Cefn Druids reverse

LLANDUDNO suffered their second consecutive JD Welsh Premier League defeat as they were downed 2-1 at home by Cefn Druids.

The one-time leaders now find themselves in fifth spot after a poor first half display was the catalyst behind their downfall, and they will look to put things right this Sunday when Tudno make the trip to Cardiff Met (2.30pm).

The returning Marc Williams was in the thick of the action early on for the hosts, setting up Toby Jones who produced a smart stop from the keeper.

This provoked the away side into life and they were rewarded for their improved effort on 18 minutes when Alec Mudimi unleashed a 25-yard effort past former Ancients stopper Dave Roberts.

Midfielder talisman Danny Hughes went close to levelling matters soon after when Michael Jones parried his goal bound strike, but it was Druids who found the net again on 25 minutes when Mike Pritchard volleyed into the bottom corner.

After the break saw the home side grab control of proceedings once again and they found a route back into the contest on 57 minutes when Hughes slotted home from close range after Jones spilled an effort into the playmaker’s path.

Mike Williams went closest to restoring parity to the scoreline when his 40-yard thunderbolt fell agonisingly wide, while Jones also had claims for a penalty turned down to condemn the hosts to defeat.

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “It was a very disappointing performance, the first half was not good enough but we go again and train again Tuesday now and look to put things right.

“It was nice to see Marc on the pitch, he wasn’t meant to play the full game but showed what he can do for me which is a bonus we can take out of this.”