Llandudno Junction secure first league point after Guilsfield draw

LLANDUDNO Junction picked up their first point of the Huws Gray Alliance season after a 3-3 draw at Guilsfield.

The Railwaymen finally got off the mark at the ninth time of asking, and can count themselves unfortunate not to take home all three points after a stoppage time leveller from the home side gave them a share of the spoils.

Iain Bennett’s side will look to take this positive momentum into their next league contest, which will take place on October 14 at Ruthin Town (2.30pm).

The home side began the brighter of the two sides and they went ahead on 25 minutes through a Jake Cook effort following a prolonged period of pressure.

This setback sprung the visitors into life and they got themselves on level terms when Lee Ellis found the net on 31, and things got even better for the basement dwellers shortly after when the in-form Dean Seager put them in-front on 35.

A fantastic first half fightback resulted in a third just before the break courtesy of an excellent strike from midfielder Leigh Craven to give them a comfortable advantage at the interval.

Despite being on the back foot for the majority of the second period, it looked as though a first triumph was in the offing until substitute Iwan Matthews ensured a nervy end to proceedings with a close range finish on 83 minutes.

Visiting hearts were broken in stoppage time when Louis Irvine, another Guils’ replacement, hit an equaliser in dramatic fashion to rescue a point for the home side.