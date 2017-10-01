Colwyn Bay swimming star selected to Welsh junior squad

A GIFTED swimmer has been acknowledged for an exceptional season with a national squad selection.

Zach Speakman, a Year 10 pupil at Rydal Penrhos School, has achieved his pre-season target after earning a call-up to the Welsh National Youth Squad.

The 14-year-old was named as part of the set-up after earning a top 15 UK ranking in the 200 metre Individual Medley, confirming his status as one of the most talented young swimmers anywhere in the country.

It has been another outstanding campaign from the sports scholar, with the pupil turning in another standout effort at the Welsh Summer National Championships last month.

Zach produced another memorable performance to come away with one gold, one silver and one bronze from the event, which showcased the best swimming talent throughout Wales.

Head of Swimming Maciej Ruszkowski, said: “I have been a huge admirer of the way Zach has applied himself throughout the season, and nobody deserves this national squad selection more than him.

“He has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic and has plenty of scope to improve even further, which he is sure to do now he is part of the Welsh set-up.

“Everyone at Rydal Penrhos is thrilled with this selection and hopefully we have just scratched the surface in terms of what Zach can achieve in the future.”