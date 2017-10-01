Colwyn Bay armed forces veteran gains silver medal at Invictus Games

A COLWYN Bay Armed Forces veteran claimed a podium finish at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Flt Lt Nathan Jones is part of the Great Britain side competing at the games, which is an international Paralympic-style multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports.

After crashing out on the final corner when leading during the 2016 event, the former Rydal Penrhos School pupil more than made up for this disappointment by claiming a silver medal in the Men’s Road Cycling IRB3 Final.

This is the second time in as many years that the athlete has made the podium, having secured a bronze medal in the 50 metre backstroke at last year’s event in Orlando.

The former international skier and rugby player was involved in a flying accident while serving as a Royal Force Air Force pilot at Camp Bastion, which resulted in a broken back.

After extensive rehabilitation, Flt Jones has been left with nerve damage and partial paralysis of his calves.

Although he is now unable to take part in his specialised sports of rugby and skiing due to their high impact nature, the son of ex-Rydal Penrhos teacher Ken won a series of competitive skiing titles after competing for six months following the injury.