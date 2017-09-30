RGC continue sensational Principality Premiership West start with Carmathen Quins triumph

RGC continued their phenomenal start to the Principality Premiership West campaign with a convincing 26-13 victory over Carmarthen Quins at Stadiwm Zip World.

Mark Jones’ side suffered a blow before kick-off when influential fly-half Jacob Botica was forced to pull out of the line-up through injury, with Danny Cross coming in for his first start after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Gogs started brightly and went ahead on five minutes courtesy of a Dion Jones penalty, but they suffered another setback soon after when number eight Alex Taylor was carted off with a knock.

This provoked the visitors into life and they levelled matters on 12 through a free-kick of their own from Daniel Jones, and they went ahead for the first time in the contest on 16 when Dale Ford chased down his own kick from beyond 50 metres to score a sensational individual try. Jones added the extras.

The impressive Jones extended their advantage with his second penalty on 22 minutes, but an improved attacking surge in difficult conditions resulted in the RGC full-back firing over another kick on 25 to ensure Botica’s absence was not significantly felt throughout the game.

This pattern of play continued for the remainder of the half as the hosts finished with a flurry, and winger Rhys Williams rounded off a fine team move to touch down in the corner for an unconverted score on 33 minutes, and this was swiftly followed by a superb score from Tian Loots on 38 after exceptional approach play from Hari Evans. Jones again missed to conversion.

Evans went from provider to scorer immediately after the interval when he crossed the white wash after just 44 minutes, which was converted at the third attempt by Jones.

The home side continued to profit from wasteful Quins ball as Jones despatched another penalty on 53 minutes, and the visitors were unable to penetrate the formidable RGC rearguard despite putting on sustained pressure in the final quarter to enable the Gogs to make it four wins and a draw since their opening day reverse at Llandovery.