Llandudno Hockey Club issue rallying cry for new players

LLANDUDNO Hockey Club has issued a rallying cry for new players at all levels.

Officials at the club have issued the plea after struggling with recruitment for the coming season, which means they are now in jeopardy of being resigned to the history books.

A positive step for the club was a recent partnership agreement reached with Llandudno Football Club, which has been implemented with a view to improving their fortunes on-and-off the pitch.

The JD Welsh Premier League side confirmed the partnership last week and will aid their hockey counterparts with social media activity and strategy as part of the agreement.

This will also help both organisations to help develop sporting talent throughout the region.

Junior training is held every Wednesday from 6-7pm at Ysgol John Bright on Maesdu Road, with senior training also held on the same day from 7-9pm.

New members are welcome to attend and for more information contact Llandudno Hockey Club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LlandudnoHockeyClubPublicPage/.