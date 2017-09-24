Welsh netball captain Suzy Drane gives master class to Rydal Penrhos and Coleg Llandrillo hopefuls

WELSH netball captain Suzy Drane returned to her roots for a special master class with young hopefuls from the region.

The talented athlete, who is also a lecturer in Sport Development and Performance Sport at Cardiff Metropolitan University, past on her knowledge to budding stars from Rydal Penrhos School and Coleg Llandrillo on Thursday, September 20.

During the sessions Drane implemented a series of skill-set drills aimed to improve technique and awareness, while also passing on some of her own experiences at high-profile competitions such as the Netball World Cup.

The session was part of the University’s North Wales recruitment afternoon held at the school, which also saw representatives give a special presentation regarding available courses and careers surrounding sport.

Drane was also part of the coaching team at Rydal Penrhos that travelled to Greece for a special tour earlier this year, where she was hand to lend her expert advice during both training and competitive fixtures.

She has amassed more than 75 caps for the Welsh side in what has been a fantastic career to date, while also contributing significantly to the recent success of the Celtic Dragons, who ply their trade in the national Netball Super League.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Suzy’s achievements serve as a source of inspiration to anyone looking to forge a path in the sport, and we would like to thank everyone at Cardiff Met University for their efforts during an afternoon our pupils got a great deal out of.”