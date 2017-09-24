Llandudno Junction still without a point after late Holywell Town loss

LLANDUDNO Junction are still without a point after falling to a late 3-2 home loss to Holywell Town.

The Railwaymen were left rueing a late collapse in their eighth defeat of the Huws Gray Alliance campaign, which followed on from their 8-1 hammering at championship contenders Caernarfon Town in midweek.

Iain Bennett’s side face another difficult test next Saturday when they travel to seventh placed Guilsfield (2.30pm).

Speaking to Y Clwb Pel Droed, Bennett said: “This is a tough one to take as the lads did well to go up, but we dropped off and conceded poor goals which is a trait of ours at the minute.

“We started really well and played in the right areas, our style of play is different at home as we try to be compact and scored when we were playing well for probably the first time this season.

“However, I would rather play badly and win than play well and lose. I feel it’s only a matter of time before we start picking up points and I have always said judge us after we have played everybody.

“At some point in the season we can’t say that and the lads have to give us a 90-minute performance as we are causing our own problems in the last 15 minutes.”

Junction went ahead on ten minutes when Dean Seager continued his recent good form with another well-taken effort, before Steve Lewis levelled for the Wellmen on 28.

Veteran midfielder Joe Morgan got the home side back in-front on 68 minutes but they had nothing to show for another spirited performance thanks to two late goals from the forward pair of Sam Jones and Jamie McDaid.