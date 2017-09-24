Colwyn Bay hit five past bottom side Goole

COLWYN Bay got their promotion push back on track with a resounding 5-0 home success over Goole.

The Seagulls netted three time in the opening quarter of the contest to secured a comfortable triumph over the basement dwellers, despite having Jamie Menagh sent off.

The result leaves them in ninth spot in the Evo-Stik North standings ahead of their trip to Brighouse Town on Saturday (3pm).

Manager Phill Hadland, said: “If Jamie is sent off then so should their guy; it’s that inconsistency in decisions again.

“But I’m not going to let it spoil what was a very good result against a side that had had an excellent 2-0 win over Tadcaster in midweek.

“I am very happy we kept a clean sheet while scoring five goals, which really helps our goal difference – and in all honesty we should have scored more.

“What makes it even sweeter is that we were without six players today for various reasons (physio Tom Rutter had to make up the subs bench). We couldn’t play Lass (new signing Lassana Nalatche Mendes) as his clearance has not come through even though we signed him on Tuesday – yet Goole were able to sign four players yesterday and play all of them today. The system is unfairly stacked against us in that respect.”

The visitors went ahead after just 51 seconds through Danny Andrews, with Astley Mulholland and Will Booth also found the net within the opening 12 minutes.

After the break saw Menagh receive his marching orders for a dangerous tackle, but that did not stop Bay from scoring two more through the impressive Jamie Rainford to complete the rout.