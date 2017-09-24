Colwyn Bay golf prodigy achieves top six finish at national event

A GIFTED young golfer produced a strong performance at a national competition.

Charley Simpson, a Year 8 pupil at Rydal Penrhos School, added to his list of recent achievements with a high finish at the ISGA Radley Putter Championship, which was held at Radley College earlier this month.

The golf scholar produced a number of exceptional strokes throughout what was a promising opening round of 33, and he improved on this performance during the afternoon round where he managed to produce a score of 28.

This left the 12-year-old with a tied sixth final placing in a competition that featured some of the most talented golfers in the country.

This is the latest in a long line of successes for the pupil since his arrival at Rydal Penrhos in September 2016, which has brought with it regional and national triumphs in what has been a highly promising career to date.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Charley continues to demonstrate immense potential and this performance is another that he can be hugely encouraged by.

“He has shown a tremendous work ethic since arriving with us, which is a good trait to have and will go a long way to ensuring his natural talent is maximised to its full potential.”