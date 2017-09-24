Clwyd League round-up: Llanfairfechan Town up to third after Y Glannau rout

A HAT-TRICK from Ryan Dodd guided Llanfairfechan Town to a resounding 6-0 win over Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division rivals Y Glannau.

The talented forward netted a second half treble in just 16 minutes to give the home side another eye-catching success, with Elis Jones, Jamie Barker and Iwan Jones also finding the net for the third placed side.

A brace from Jamie Williams was the highlight of Machno United’s 5-2 triumph over Rhyl Youth, while Andrew Hessian and Tegid Williams both netted for Cerrigydrudion in their 2-0 victory at Bro Cernyw.

Rhyl Rovers turned in their finest performance of the season to date after recording a sensational 9-4 win over Old Colwyn, with goals from Andy Colquit (2), Barry Roache (2), Kevin Burke (2), Az Elliot, Mathew Williams and Chris Becanon sealing the rout.

In Division One, Llandudno Amateurs continue to set the pace after a 7-1 demolition of Rhuddlan Town, with a treble from Aaron Rogers the highlight of another impressive outing.

Llandyrnog United had Matthew Pendleton (3), Mathew Williams (2), Paul Williams, Joe Maguire and Ross Gilbert to thank for an 8-3 win over St Asaph City Reserves, while efforts from Lewis Dalimore, Mathew Evans, Jamie Turner and Craig Carpenter 79 gave second placed Llanrwst United Reserves a 4-0 success over Betws y Coed.

Whipping boys Hope Wanders were on the wrong end of a 6-0 home reverse to Llysfaen, but there was better fortune for Llandudno Athletic and Denbigh Development, who secured 2-1 and 53 victories against Rhos United and Llanfairfechan Town Reserves.