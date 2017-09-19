Colwyn Bay fail to build on impressive Clitheroe win at Atherton Collieries

COLWYN Bay followed up a battling victory with a hugely disappointing defeat for the second time in ten days as their inconsistent form continues.

The Seagulls went into the game with a chance to move into the top five after their 3-1 win at Clitheroe on Saturday, but they were unable to replicate this success as they fell to a 3-1 reverse at Atherton Collieries.

Phill Hadland’s side will look to try and put a decent run of results together starting this Saturday when they welcome Goole to Llanelian Road (3pm).

The visitors got off to a great start with a Jack Hindle penalty inside the opening four minutes after Will Booth was tripped as a powerful run took him into the area.

Things could have been even better soon after with Booth going agonisingly close with two efforts from the edge of the box, and Jamie Rainford fired over the bar when left one-on-one with the keeper.

This spurred the hosts into life and they never looked back once they equalised with an angled shot from Ashley Woods on 22 minutes.

Rainford shot weakly straight at the keeper from a chance to put the Seagulls back in front early in the second half, but without the injured Sam and Louis Barnes, the Bay defence were carved open at will and although Matt Cooper made two outstanding saves he had no chance when Jordan Cover ran clear through the middle to give the home side the lead on 65 minutes.

The gifted forward rounded off an impressive individual display on 73 minutes when he fired home from close range to put the game beyond Hadland’s men.

A second defeat of the campaign leaves Bay in tenth position ahead of the clash with the basement dwellers, who have endured a disastrous start to the season after losing all of their opening eight league contests.