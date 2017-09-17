Llandudno Junction boss Bennett praises side after narrow Rhyl loss

LLANDUDNO Junction has nothing to show for a spirited performance as they fell to a 2-1 home reverse to Huws Gray Alliance title chasers Rhyl.

The Railwaymen have yet to secure a point since joining the second tier but they can feel hard done by after pushing the title chasers all the way before falling to defeat.

Iain Bennett’s side face a daunting trip to championship contenders Caernarfon Town on Wednesday, before they host an in-form Holywell Town on Saturday in what looks to be a difficult week for the newly promoted side.

The Junction boss, said: “I am a big believer in you get what you deserve from every game, but this simply wasn’t the case which is tough to take, but we can take plenty of positives from the performance against a fancied Rhyl side.

“I am very proud of my players, they stood up to the challenge very well and I thought they deserved more from the game. Things do not get any easier for us this week but we go again.”

The home side were left rueing a host of missed chances throughout a scoreless first half, and they fell behind on 50 minutes when Mark Connolly’s free-kick found a way past Junction stopper Keighan Jones.

Things got even better for the Lilies soon after when Tony Davies fired home from close range following a corner, but the Railwaymen ensured a nervy end to proceedings when Joel Hewitt netted from the spot on 75.

The hosts were unable to find a way past the resolute Rhyl defence in the closing stages despite a spirited performance from Bennett’s struggling side.