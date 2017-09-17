Llandudno boss Morgan scoops Manager of the Month Award

LLANDUDNO boss Alan Morgan has been rewarded for his side’s exceptional start to the JD Welsh Premier League season with the Manager of the Month Award for August.

Morgan’s side currently sit atop the division thanks to their 100 per cent record during last month, winning their opening three fixtures of the campaign.

He said: “It’s been a good start to the season by the club, but it’s only a start so we need to keep doing the right things until the split.

“This is definitely a team award as it is the lads who go out on to the pitch, they have worked incredibly hard and got the results so this is for them really.

“The help I get from the coaching staff here is unbelievable also so while it is an individual award it is in recognition of the whole group effort here.”

Cardiff Met forward Adam Roscrow, who netted three times for the Students during a highly successful start, was named the top flight’s Player of the Month.