Colwyn Bay skiing star claims Anglo-Welsh Championship crown

A SKIING star added to his exceptional list of achievements at a national event.

Chay Bonnington, a Year 8 pupil at Rydal Penrhos School, was named as the top U14 Boy at the Anglo-Welsh Ski Championships, which were held at the Chill Factore in Manchester last month.

The 12-year-old produced a number of impressive runs down the indoor slope to claim the crown, which is one of a host that the pupil has achieve since taking up the sport at an early age.

The talented skier looked to continue his fine form at the North Wales Ski Championships at Plas y Brenin last week, with the pupil aiming to make a significant contribution in the hope of qualifying for the national finals.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Chay has a long list of achievements to his name despite his tender age, which bodes extremely well in terms of what he can achieve in the future.

“Our skiing programme has received a very positive response from our pupils and has also brought with it a great deal of success, which is testament to the hard work put in by programme leader Dave Robson.

“Chay is a key component of the squad and hopefully this latest competition win will be the catalyst for another strong year on the slopes.”