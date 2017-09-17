Colwyn Bay pupil makes history at National Sailing Championships

A DEVOTED Preparatory School sailing star enjoyed an historic summer full of impressive achievements.

Fflur Pierce, a Year 5 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, competed at a host of regional and national events throughout the break, in addition to sampling her first taste of international competition.

The nine-year-old kicked off her events with first place in the Silver Fleet at the Royal Anglesey CYRC in Beaumaris, before she secured a creditable eighth position out of 33 entrants at the Northern Traveller Series in Windemere.

This gave her an overall position of ninth in the series having previously competed at Derwent Water and Bassenthwaite earlier in the year.

After a successful first year on the water, the pupil was given the opportunity to test her skills at the RS Tera World Championships alongside Keira Luke and Freddie MacLaverty, which was held over five days in very challenging conditions and she managed to finish fifth 9-15 girl overall after a superb effort.

She followed this up with another victory, this time in the Main Fleer at the Llandudno CYRC event, and Fflur added to her list of experiences with a strong showing at the Weymouth Nationals which saw her become the first ever girl to come away with the U10 National Championship trophy.

The talented sailor rounded off a fantastic list of successes at the Bala Onboard Festival, where another exceptional display saw her finish as first girl in the Main Fleet.