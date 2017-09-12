Ten North Wales cricketing stars that have shone this season

THE North Wales cricket season has seen some strong individual performers come to the fore.

It has been a largely positive campaign for sides from the region, which is thanks in no small part to the strong youth development that help give opportunities to talented hopefuls.

Sport reporter Dean Jones identifies ten figures that have caught the eye this season:

Ryan Westwell (Prestatyn):

Prestatyn managed to secure their Liverpool and District Competition Division One status after a strong end to the campaign, and Westwell was a key element in all that was good at Beach Close.

The gifted all-rounder produced a number of high quality displays for Gareth Boughey’s men, and he is currently the club’s top scorer with 681 runs at an average of 30, which includes a season best 148 not out in their ten-wicket triumph over Birkenhead Park.

Westwell has also made a huge impact with the ball, claiming 21 victims which has accounted for 15 per cent of the team’s wickets.

Chris Ellwood (Gresford):

Ellwood has long been recognised as one of the most gifted bowlers anywhere in the region, and he was at his consistent best in what was another standout season.

He is currently three wickets shy of his half century with one game remaining, which have come from an average of just 12, and his 6/32 against relegated Llanrwst was one of most devastating spells of the campaign.

The skipper also managed to accumulate 568 runs at an average of 29 to aid his side’s cause further.

Will Ryan (St Asaph):

Not only has Ryan been a huge influential with the bat, but he has thrived in his role as captain and has the city side in with a shout of finishing second after emerging as the surprise package of the season.

His leadership skills and ability to analyse a game have been huge assets to the side, as has his overall average of 42 with a season best knock of 117.

Conner Davies (Brymbo):

The emerging talent has drawn rave reviews thanks to his superb efforts this term, and he has the potential to be one of the very best performers in the division if he continues to develop at his current rate.

An all-rounder held in high regard, Davies has produced some exceptional knocks to finish with an average of 42, while also managing to help himself to 31 wickets with a strike rate of 28.

Jack Griffiths (Denbigh):

The brother of captain Stuart has risen to prominence this season for a Denbigh side that harboured title ambitions for a large part of the Premier Division campaign.

A pacey bowler with age on his side, Griffiths managed to claim 33 wickets in total which included a sensational 6/35 against a powerful batting attack in Menai Bridge.

Gareth Edwards (Bangor):

A fantastic end to the campaign from Edwards was a major contributing factor in Bangor winning the Premier Division crown.

The talented bowler accounted for 20 percent of the team’s wickets and featured a stunning 5/9 outing against Hawarden Park.

Matthew Humphreys (Mochdre):

Mochdre may be plying their trade in Division One next term but Humphreys can hold his head high after having another fine season for the club.

The captain has found life tough at times as his side have underachieved significantly, but he still managed to put up strong numbers at the crease to gain an average of 40.5 with 689 runs in total, and his leadership during a difficult season has been another big plus.

Adam Campion (Colwyn Bay):

Colwyn Bay have made huge strides this season and Campion has been an immense factor on both sides of the ball.

The 724 runs has he acquired so far does not tell the full story of his achievements with the bat, and he backed this up with 15 per cent of the team’s wickets (34) from 227 overs.

Jack Gower (Menai Bridge):

While his batting form dipped considerably in the second half of the season, Gower was flawless in his role as wicketkeeper with 28 catches and nine stumpings to his name.

His average is currently 31 with the bat which is not as high as was expected after a blistering opening to the campaign, but there is little doubt that the Bridge standout remains one of the most impressive presences on any team in the Premier Division.

Danial Evans (Llandudno):

An exceptional talent, Evans was the shining light in an otherwise inconsistent season for the 2016 champions, and the sky is the limit in terms of what he can achieve in the future.

The all-rounder has lit up the Oval this season with 748 runs (41 average) and 32 wickets (17 average), figures which have reaffirmed his status among the hottest young prospects anywhere in the area.