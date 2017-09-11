Prestatyn Sports handed plum JD Welsh Cup tie against Caersws

PRESTATYN Sports have been handed a plum JD Welsh Cup first round draw at home to Huws Gray Alliance side Caersws.

The Welsh Alliance outfit have been in ruthless form so far this season and will fancy their chances against the Bluebirds, who have yet to live up to the lofty expectations surrounding the club during the summer.

Llandudno Albion will also have an upset on their minds when they host Rhyl, while two second tier sides clash at Central Park as Denbigh Town entertain Holyhead Hotspur.

Basement dwellers Llandudno Junction make the trip to a resurgent Gaerwen in another eye-catching fixture, and Caernarfon Town begin their quest for a lengthy cup run when they take on Lex Glyndwr at The Oval.

Another intriguing tie sees Mold Alexandra travel to Guilsfield, while Porthmadog and Airbus Broughton have been handed home clashes against Penyffordd and Bow Street respectively.

JD Welsh Cup round one north draw: Buckley Town v Llanidloes Town, Gaerwen v Llandudno Junction, Conwy Borough v Bodedern Athletic, Llandudno Albion v Rhyl FC, Mynydd Llandegai or Mochdre Sports v FC Penley, Carno v Gresford, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant v FC Queens Park, Denbigh Town v Holyhead Hotspur, Flint Town United v Llanfair United, Abermule v Berriew, Saltney Town v Llanrwst United, Caernarfon Town v Lex Glyndwr, Meliden v Ruthin Town, Holywell Town v Corwen, Airbus UK Broughton v Bow Street FC, Porthmadog v Penyffordd, Brickfield Rangers v Chirk AAA, Llay Miners Welfare v Llanrug United, Guilsfield v Mold Alexandra, Prestatyn Sports v Caersws.