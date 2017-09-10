Llandudno junior sailors shine at RS Tera World Championships

THREE talented Preparatory School sailors performed well at an international competition over the summer.

Keira Luke, Freddie MacLaverty and Fflur Pierce, all Year 5 pupils at Rydal Penrhos, tested their skills at the RS Tera World Championships, which were held in Carnac, Brittany,

The French showcase attracted more than 100 competitors for five days of sailing, and a total of seven nations were represented with competitors aged from nine to 17.

Freddie, as the youngest competitor on the GB team, also had the distinction of leading the parade carrying the Great Britain flag at the opening ceremony.

As three of the youngest sailors, the Llandudno Sailing Club trio, all aged just nine, put in an amazing performance.

Racing in challenging conditions all three completed all races when many older and more experienced competitors could not compete with the windy conditions and waves of over a metre high. All three finished well achieving respectable places within the fleet.

Deputy Head Alison Hind, said: “For Freddie, Keira and Fflur to perform so well at an internationally recognised event shows not only the immense promise they have in the sport of sailing, but also how much they have benefitted from high levels of competition this season.

“This experience is going to be an extremely valuable tool to look on for further competitions, which is sure to bring with it even more accolades as they continue to progress under the guidance of our dedicated sailing coaches.”