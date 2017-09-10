Llandudno Junction still without a point after Denbigh Town loss

LLANDUDNO Junction are still searching for their first Huws Gray Alliance point of the season after a 5-1 hammering at Denbigh Town.

The Railwaymen have struggled to adjust to life in the second tier during the early stages of the campaign, and Iain Bennett’s men will look to end a dismal run of form this Saturday when they host unbeaten Rhyl (2.30pm).

The visitors had to withstand heavy pressure in the early exchanges, with Kristian Pierce and Warren Duckett both going close to opening the scoring.

Jonathan Hill-Dunt pulled off a smart save to deny Bryan Roberts at the other end, but the deadlock was finally broken on 22 minutes when Pierce’s looping effort narrowly evaded Keighan Jones.

Striker Josh Davies was a constant thorn in the Junction rearguard, and the former Rhyl forward doubled Town’s advantage on 32 minutes when he diverted a header into the corner following good work from Gareth Partridge.

The impressive Craig Pritchard notched a third just two minutes later after another sweeping attack, but the away side managed to pull one back before the break through Dean Seager.

Hill-Dunt kept out another Roberts drive after the interval, and this proved to be crucial as the hosts pulled further clear on 59 minutes when Duckett finished well.

Eddie Maurice-Jones’ men continued to dominated proceedings and they rounded off the scoring on 74 minutes when Pritchard fed the pacey Jake Eyre, and the talented youngster produced a composed finish past Jones to complete the rout.

The result leaves Bennett’s side at the basement and are the only side not to acquire a point from their opening five fixtures, leaving them three points adrift of Gresford Athletic.