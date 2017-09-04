Conwy all-but confirm Division One status with Dolgellau triumph

CONWY all-but confirmed their North Wales Cricket League Division One status with a 56-run win at Dolgellau.

The in-form side now lie in sixth spot after another impressive win that continues their stunning end to the campaign, with an unbeaten knock of 62 from wicketkeeper Daniel Davies getting them off to a perfect start at the crease.

Other scores of note came from skipper Rajjenu Britto (29), Evan Williams (21*) and Shaun Davies (19), while Jack Williamson was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 3-50 as the visitors set a target of 200-5 from their allotted 50 overs.

Despite a promising 43 from Eric Herbert the hosts were unable to get close to reaching their total, with Graham Meredith producing a fantastic 11 over spell with three wickets for the loss of 45 runs.

He was aided at the other end by Stan Senior and David Owen, who both picked up a brace apiece as the home side collapsed to 144 all out.

Britto’s men have a chance to influence things at the foot of the table this Saturday when they host relegation rivals Abergele in a hotly anticipated derby clash.