Colwyn Bay sailing stars clean up at Bala festival

SAILING stars at a Colwyn Bay school achieved phenomenal success at a regional event.

No fewer than eight Rydal Penrhos pupils came away with notable finishes at the RYA Bala Onboard event, which was held on the town’s lake last weekend.

Year 7 pupil Llion Morris continued his exceptional season on the water by emerging victorious from the RYA North Wales Festival Topper Gold Fleet event, with fellow pupil Felix Corson close behind in second.

Aidan Skinner produced another fine performance to come away with a fourth placed finish, while the Prep School trio of Fflur Pierce, Freddie MacLaverty and Keira Luke crossed the line in fifth, sixth and tenth respectively.

There was yet more success for the school’s squad in the Regatta event, which saw a one-two finish from Zac Hay and Isabel Rogerson to round off yet another fantastic event from the talented group.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Our sailing squad has demonstrated their immense promise throughout the summer, which is thanks in no small part to the dedication of Max Todd and his staff and they are to be congratulated for their continued efforts.

“To have so many pupils achieve high finishes is a testament to how hard they work to improve and how much natural talent they have at their disposal.

“Llion has enjoyed a very busy summer and his passion for sailing is matched only by his determination to succeed, and we are excited to see how he develops further when he makes the transition from prep to senior school this year.”