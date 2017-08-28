Llandudno Junction suffer fourth straight loss with Caersws reverse

LLANDUDNO Junction were unable to hold on to a half-time as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Caersws.

The Railwaymen have endured a torrid start to life in the Huws Gray Alliance which has seen them lose each of their opening four fixtures, and Iain Bennett’s men will be hoping to finally get some points on the board this Saturday when they travel to a fancied Denbigh Town outfit (2.30pm).

Despite the eventual result it was the hosts who began the brighter of the two, controlling the tempo throughout the opening stages with striker Dean Seager giving the Bluebirds’ rearguard plenty to think about.

They were rewarded for their excellent start on 24 minutes when former Caernarfon Town and Conwy Borough standout Leigh Craven finished well following a period of sustained pressure, a lead they deservedly took into the interval.

The visitors came out with a renewed sense of purpose after the break and they levelled proceedings on 54 minutes when a Craig Whitfield effort found its way past Junction stopper Keighan Jones.

A red card for Dylan McPhee did not prevent the away side from snatching all three points with two late twists, with the first arriving on 80 minutes courtesy of an unfortunate own goal.

Things got even worse for Bennett’s men four minutes from time when a quick breakaway saw Rhydian Davies find the corner to condemn the hosts to their fourth defeat in succession.

Next up for Junction is Eddie Maurice-Jones’ Denbigh side who come into the game on the back of a thumping 7-0 loss at Caernarfon.