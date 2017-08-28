Colwyn Bay extend unbeaten start in Bank Holiday Weekend double

COLWYN Bay emerged from their Bank Holiday fixtures with their unbeaten start to the season still intact.

The Seagulls scored a last-minute leveller to draw 2-2 at Bamber Bridge on Monday, just two days removed from their goalless home draw with Colne.

The visitors went behind to a 30-yard thunderbolt from Matthew Dudley on 19 minutes, and things could have been worse had it not been for some stout defending from the Bay rearguard in the face of extreme pressure.

Bridge full-back Adam Dodd was then shown a red card shortly before the break for dissent, with manager Phill Hadland throwing caution to the wind thereafter with the introduction of attacking players Jamie Rainford, Jack Hindle and Danny Andrews.

They equalised on 52 minutes with Will Booth climbing high at the far post to head in from a corner, but within a minute a bad error by Bay keeper Matt Cooper gifted the home side the lead when he allowed Matt Lawler’s header to slip through his hands.

A frustrating spell followed for the away side as a first defeat of the season looked on the cards, but the impressive Ashley Mullholland ensured a share of the spoils when he headed in a Booth cross in the final minute of the contest.

Saturday’s clash was a far duller affair with Bay missing a large number of chances on what was a disappointing day at the office for their forwards, but Hadland stated after the clash they will continue going in the right direction if his side keep creating chances.

“If we can keep keeping clean sheets then we are half way there; we just need to be more consistent with our attacking play,” he added.

The Seagulls will look to continue their fine start to the campaign this Saturday when they travel to Droylsden in the Emirates FA Cup (3pm).