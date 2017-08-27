Mochdre plunge deeper into trouble after Brymbo reverse

MOCHDRE’s hopes of avoiding the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division drop were dealt another blow as they suffered a 99-run home reverse to Brymbo.

The home side posted a formidable total of 241-6 from their allotted 50 overs thanks in no small part to a sublime knock from skipper James Claybrook, who smashed no fewer than 12 boundaries before he was sent back to the pavilion by Russ Boswell on 91.

He was aided at the other end by Daniel Parry, who was skittled by Boswell on 56, and the same bowler also took out Gareth Pugh for a duck on his way to figures of 3-70.

Overseas star Patrick Glover also helped himself to a treble in the form of Dafydd Rhys (14), Mohamed Jayman (0) and Gareth Boys to end the day on 3-46 after a good spell.

Parry wasted no time in making an impact with the ball by removing Glover (7), captain Matty Humphreys (16), James French (2) and Gareth Colman (0), and he also took the scalp of Stewart Williams to finish on 5-57.

The one bright spark for the visitors was opener Duncan Midgley, who was caught off an Ali Khalid delivery on 61, which was as good as it got for the away side as they were all out for 142.

Things do not get any easier for Humphreys’ men this Saturday when they travel to title chasing Menai Bridge in what is a must-win game having fallen 20 points behind third-from-bottom Chirk.