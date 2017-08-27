Llanrwst remain bottom after heavy Denbigh loss

LLANRWST remain rooted to the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division basement after a 144-run loss at Denbigh.

Stuart Griffiths’ side posted a formidable total of 291-5 from their 50 overs, with former Colwyn Bay all-rounder Harrison Jones producing an innings of genuine quality to finish unbeaten on 120.

Other scores of not came from opener Gerallt Lyall, who scored an impressive 59, while Joe Lewis (24) and Tom Scrimshaw also contributed to the scoreboard.

Trefor Williams and Amlyn Layton were the pick of the visiting bowlers, claiming a pair of wickets apiece for the combined loss of 119 runs.

The away side never got close to reaching their required total despite a knock of 43 from Meirion Layton as they fell to 147-8 from 32 overs at the crease.

Skipper Aron Hughes (22) and Layton (24) were unable to build on promising starts, with Jones adding to his success with the bat after recording three scalps for the loss of 32 runs.

Jack Griffiths and Joe Lewis also aiding the hosts cause with a brace each as the Rwsters failed to land a blow in the closing stages.

The result leaves Hughes’ side languishing at the foot of the table and 26 points from safety ahead of their home clash with Connah’s Quay on Saturday.